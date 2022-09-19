PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Local military veterans and their families hoping to land a job will soon get a chance in an upcoming virtual job fair.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair on September 20 from 12 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 20 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.



In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

To register for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. For more additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, CLICK HERE.