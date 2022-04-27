CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple organizations and companies will be in attendance at an upcoming job fair in Chesapeake.

The Tidewater Job Fair is set for Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Companies attending the event hoping to fill several open positions include:

Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC)

Checkered Flag

Construction Equipment Parts

Smithfield Foods

Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Pariser Dermatology Specialists

The Hampton Roads Connector Partners JV (HRCP)

Newport News Shipbuilding

TMX Intermodal

Didlake

A-1 American

Westerntidewater Community Services Board

Atlantic Shores

Eastern State Hospital

Southern Virginia Training Center

Dollar Bank

United States Navy Military Sealift Command

Garrett Realty Partners

Norfolk Police

ION Solar

Tire Choice Auto Service Centers

For the complete list of participating companies, CLICK HERE.