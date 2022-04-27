CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple organizations and companies will be in attendance at an upcoming job fair in Chesapeake.
The Tidewater Job Fair is set for Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Companies attending the event hoping to fill several open positions include:
- Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC)
- Checkered Flag
- Construction Equipment Parts
- Smithfield Foods
- Norfolk Naval Shipyard
- Pariser Dermatology Specialists
- The Hampton Roads Connector Partners JV (HRCP)
- Newport News Shipbuilding
- TMX Intermodal
- Didlake
- A-1 American
- Westerntidewater Community Services Board
- Atlantic Shores
- Eastern State Hospital
- Southern Virginia Training Center
- Dollar Bank
- United States Navy Military Sealift Command
- Garrett Realty Partners
- Norfolk Police
- ION Solar
- Tire Choice Auto Service Centers
For the complete list of participating companies, CLICK HERE.
