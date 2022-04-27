CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple organizations and companies will be in attendance at an upcoming job fair in Chesapeake.

The Tidewater Job Fair is set for Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Companies attending the event hoping to fill several open positions include:

  • Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC)
  • Checkered Flag
  • Construction Equipment Parts
  • Smithfield Foods
  • Norfolk Naval Shipyard
  • Pariser Dermatology Specialists
  • The Hampton Roads Connector Partners JV (HRCP)
  • Newport News Shipbuilding
  • TMX Intermodal
  • Didlake
  • A-1 American
  • Westerntidewater Community Services Board
  • Atlantic Shores
  • Eastern State Hospital
  • Southern Virginia Training Center
  • Dollar Bank
  • United States Navy Military Sealift Command
  • Garrett Realty Partners
  • Norfolk Police
  • ION Solar
  • Tire Choice Auto Service Centers

For the complete list of participating companies, CLICK HERE.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.