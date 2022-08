CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.

The Tidewater Job Fair is being presented by Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Miller’s Heating and Air Conditioning.

It’s being held on August 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Click here for a complete list of participating businesses.

Stop by the WAVY booth to say hi to 10 On Your Side News Anchor Amy Avery.