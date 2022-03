VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will hold a culinary and hospitality job fair this week.

The job fair will be held Thursday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC Virginia Beach Campus Student Center.

The event is open to everyone.

Those interested in attending should wear interview attire, research the companies at the job fair, and bring copies of their resume.

Register here: bit.ly/37SX9Wt