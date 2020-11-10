Taco Bell invites Virginia Beach residents to socially distanced hiring parties

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Taco Bell announced they would be hosting their third-annual hiring party for part-time and full-time positions — with a twist.

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way parties will work, but Taco Bell says they will still happen this year on Nov. 10, including in Virginia Beach.

This year’s round of interviews will take place outside in restaurant parking lots with tables and tents at least six feet apart.

Candidates can also use the “drive-up interview” which allows them to stay in their car.

Applicants don’t need to schedule an interview. They just have to show up during their nearest location’s time frame, which for most is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. People are encouraged to fill out an application before showing up.

