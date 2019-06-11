Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) to hold job fair in Va. Beach

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit – SEVHS)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) has a lot of open positions to offer job seekers in Hampton Roads.

Get your resumes ready and start practicing your pitches. SEVHS is seeking passionate and eager job seekers to fill some open positions here in the area.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019
9 a.m – 12 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Family Medical Center
940 General Booth Boulevard
Suite A
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

According to a spokesperson of SEVHS, they are looking for energetic, well-rounded and determined candidates to join their team.

Some of the open positions they are looking to fill are front desk receptionists, financial service representatives, licensed practical nurses (LPN), phlebotomists and health educators among many more.

They also said that being bilingual, specifically in Spanish, is beneficial.

Courtesy of Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10