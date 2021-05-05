See who’s hiring in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve probably seen the “help wanted” signs at several of our area businesses, so this month, we’re taking a look at some of the local places looking for workers.

May 5: York County School Division

“Hi, I’m Maria Bird and I love working for York County School Division because I am able to give back to the community where I grew up and where I graduated from. We’re currently hiring for teachers, and I’m happy to help you with any of your teacher licensure questions.“

York County School Division is hiring teachers and support staff.

May 4: First Watch Restaurants

“Hi, I’m Angela Mitchell and I love working with all of the people on the team in the restaurants and also the tasty, fresh brunch. We are hiring for all positions in several of our restaurants. Come join us!”



May 3: My Joy Learning Center & Childcare

“Hello, my name is Alicia and I love running a daycare center because I feel like I’m doing my part in the community in providing a safe place for children to come and learn. Hi, my name is Ebony and I enjoy working at a daycare because I love the impact I have on their lives because I believe children are our future.“

My Joy Learning Center & Childcare is hiring for full- and part-time positions.