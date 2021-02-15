RecruitMilitary partners with DAV to host virtual career fair for military personnel and their families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics say veteran unemployment is continuing to decrease in the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.
Numbers seen in February this year are still more than double the unemployment rate of veterans at this time last year. With this in mind, RecruitMilitary has partnered with DAV to actively get veterans back to work by hosting a virtual career fair.
Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, and select retail will participate in the event.
The career fair will happen on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.
To view a tour of the virtual event format, click here.
