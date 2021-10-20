Project SEARCH at NAS Oceana makes difference in the lives of young adults with developmental disabilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A ground-breaking program at Naval Air Station Oceana is making a difference in the lives of young adults with developmental disabilities. It’s called Project SEARCH.
Project SEARCH is a transition program designed for young people who have significant intellectual or developmental disabilities. It gives real-life work experience and training in employability and independent living skills to help them transition to adult life.
Those who participate in the 10-month program are often high school students who are on an Individual Education Program plans and are in their last year of high school.
Already a success at Fort Eustis, NAS Oceana is the first U.S. Navy installation to jump on board with Project SEARCH.
