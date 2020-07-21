Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual military job fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization announced a virtual job fair as an extension of a previous in-person fair held in late July.

The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Council, partnered with the Military Family Support Center Employment Programs, opened up the event on Monday, July 20.

The group hopes the virtual fair will bring together employers and potential employees who are active duty/retired military, reservist, DOD civilians, dependents, veterans, and the general public.

The virtual event started on Monday, July 20, and will run through Thursday, July 23. The second event will pick up on August 3 and finish on Tuesday, August 4.

Businesses participating in the job fair include:

Newport News Shipbuilding – A Division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (Virtual Presenting Sponsor)

ITA International LLC (Virtual Career Sponsor)

Newport News Public Schools (Virtual Supporting Sponsor)

Atlantic CommTech, City of Newport News – Human Resources

Eastern State Hospital

ESC Mid-Atlantic LLC

Leidos

National University

Riverside Health Systems

Top Guard Security

Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas.

Resources available to job seekers through the virtual fair include:

Regional Military Employment Programs

Virginia Career Works Greater Peninsula

Virginia Career Works Hampton Roads

Virginia Department of Veteran Services

Virginia Employment Commission.

