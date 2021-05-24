Over 50 employers attending Middle Peninsula virtual job fair on Tuesday

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Over 50 employers are participating in a virtual job fair Tuesday.

The Middle Peninsula Virtual Job Fair will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The virtual event is a joint effort between Gloucester County’s Community Engagement & Public Information and Economic Development Departments, the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Career Works, and the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free and open to all job seekers and employers.

Job seekers can register HERE.

Employers can register HERE.

Employers are required to be fully registered with booths set up and all jobs posted by May 24.

The website will open on Monday prior to the event start date which will give job seekers the opportunity to review company bios and job vacancies, apply for positions.

A chat function will allow job seekers to talk with company recruiters during the event and ask questions about the company and their open positions.