Norfolk Public Schools hosting multiple virtual job fairs in April

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hiring for multiple positions, and will be hosting different virtual jobs fairs starting on April 13.

The first will be for Math Specialist virtual job fair on April 13 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is open until April 7.

There will also be a reading specialist virtual job fair on April 15 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. with registration open until April 7.

The third will be a teacher virtual job fair that will take place on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with registration open until April 13.

Norfolk Public Schools is also looking for summer teaching positions.

Applicants are required to fill out an application online at www.npsk12.com.

For more information, call 757-628-3905.