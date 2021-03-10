Norfolk Public Schools hosting job fair Thursday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hiring for several different positions, and is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 11.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations.

Transportation: 5555 Raby Rd

School nutrition office: 974 Bellmore Avenue

Facilities: 966 Bellmore Ave

The district is hiring for bus drivers, custodians, security officers, teachers assistants and more.

Applicants are required to fill out an application online beforehand at www.npsk12.com.

For more information, call 757-628-3905.