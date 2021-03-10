Norfolk Public Schools hosting job fair Thursday morning

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school-bus-stop-sign-generic_466972

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is hiring for several different positions, and is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 11.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations.

  • Transportation: 5555 Raby Rd
  • School nutrition office: 974 Bellmore Avenue
  • Facilities: 966 Bellmore Ave

The district is hiring for bus drivers, custodians, security officers, teachers assistants and more.

Applicants are required to fill out an application online beforehand at www.npsk12.com.

For more information, call 757-628-3905.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10