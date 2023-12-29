NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a new career to start of the New Year? The Norfolk Police Department is holding a one day hiring event on Jan. 20.

The hiring event is set to start at 8 a.m. at 2500 North Military Highway in Norfolk.

Those who attend will be able to complete a physical agility test and phycological exam while at the event. A conditional offer of employment will also be offered for those who qualify.

Registration for the event is due by Jan. 16. Those who are interested are encouraged to visit NPD jobs website here for more information.