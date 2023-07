PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Naval Shipyard is looking for new members of the community to join its team.

The shipyard is hosting a job fair July 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel in Portsmouth, which is located at 425 Waters St.

They are asking that attendees bring multiple copies of your resume to the event.

Interested applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.