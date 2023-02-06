PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Naval Shipyard is inviting applicants for an upcoming job fair.

The hiring event is set for Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach/Norfolk Hotel and Convention Center.

Applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000. NNS officials are asking applicants to bring multiple copies of their resume to the event.

Some of the open positions they’re trying to fill are machine machinery mechanics, welders, pipefitters, riggers, shipfitters and more.

For more information on the job fair, click here.