CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hosting an upcoming hiring fair to fill up several open positions with up to $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The hiring fair is set for May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

The following trades are looking to fill open positions:

  • Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Machinist, Helper and Trainee
  • Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
  • Welder, Helper and Trainee
  • Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Electrician, Helper and Trainee
  • High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
  • Licensed Crane Operator
  • A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
  • Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
  • Rigger, Helper and Trainee
  • Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.