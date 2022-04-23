CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hosting an upcoming hiring fair to fill up several open positions with up to $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The hiring fair is set for May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

The following trades are looking to fill open positions:

Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Machinist, Helper and Trainee

Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee

Welder, Helper and Trainee

Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee

Electrician, Helper and Trainee

High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee

Licensed Crane Operator

A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee

Shipwright, Helper and Trainee

Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee

Rigger, Helper and Trainee

Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.