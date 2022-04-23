CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hosting an upcoming hiring fair to fill up several open positions with up to $5,000 sign-on bonus.
The hiring fair is set for May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center which is located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
The following trades are looking to fill open positions:
- Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Machinist, Helper and Trainee
- Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
- Welder, Helper and Trainee
- Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
- Electrician, Helper and Trainee
- High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
- Licensed Crane Operator
- A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
- Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
- Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
- Rigger, Helper and Trainee
- Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.