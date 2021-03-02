Norfolk, Hampton partner to promote public project procurement opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders say billions of dollars worth of construction projects are coming up and they’re looking for local contractors and entrepreneurs who’d like to attend a virtual learning opportunity to qualify for the projects.

“Bridging The Connection” is being hosted March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The virtual event will start on day one with a welcome from Mayor Kenneth Alexander of Norfolk and Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton.

Interactive sessions will follow the welcome. Partners from the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will be there to provide information about certifications and award requirements. Overall, sessions will go over what the projects entail, instructions on how to navigate the bidding process, and information on what’s coming next.

City project representatives say they will review upcoming opportunities for Norfolk’s St. Paul’s Transformation of Tidewater Gardens, and Hampton’s Mary Jackson Neighborhood Center and Aquatic Center.

In partnership with this two-day event is Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP). HRCP is the design-build contractor for the $3.8 Billion Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

To register, click here.

