Navy IT career fair to be held in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three Navy commands will host a career fair at the Chesapeake Conference Center on August 8.

The fair will cover shipyard career positions that are related to Information Technology.

Those representing the fair will be from various IT departments that include the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Information Warfare Center and the Naval Sea Systems Command.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Interested applicants should have resumes on hand and can register to attend at this link.