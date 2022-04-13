CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is hosting a job fair in Chesapeake.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Officials say that applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.

The following trades are looking to fill open positions:

Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Machinist, Helper and Trainee

Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee

Welder, Helper and Trainee

Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee

Electrician, Helper and Trainee

High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee

Licensed Crane Operator

A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee

Shipwright, Helper and Trainee

Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee

Rigger, Helper and Trainee

Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.