CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is hosting a job fair in Chesapeake.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center.
Officials say that applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.
The following trades are looking to fill open positions:
- Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Machinist, Helper and Trainee
- Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
- Welder, Helper and Trainee
- Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
- Electrician, Helper and Trainee
- High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
- Licensed Crane Operator
- A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
- Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
- Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
- Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
- Rigger, Helper and Trainee
- Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.