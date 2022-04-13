CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is hosting a job fair in Chesapeake.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18 at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Officials say that applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus of up to $5,000.

The following trades are looking to fill open positions:

  • Marine Machinery Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Machinist, Helper and Trainee
  • Machine Tool Operator, Helper and Trainee
  • Welder, Helper and Trainee
  • Pipefitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Electrician, Helper and Trainee
  • High Voltage Electrical, Helper and Trainee
  • Licensed Crane Operator
  • A/C Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipfitter, Helper and Trainee
  • Shipwright, Helper and Trainee
  • Sheet Metal, Helper and Trainee
  • Rigger, Helper and Trainee
  • Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic, Helper and Trainee

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be able to pass government security investigations.