NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — NAPA Auto Parts is hosting an upcoming hiring event across the country.

The hiring event is set for August 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NAPA Auto Parts’ local distribution centers along with virtual on-the-spot interviews. The virtual event starts at 12 p.m.

Applicants who get a job can start as early as August 10. To view the nearest distribution center near you, CLICK HERE.

Officials say they currently looking to fill several positions including:

Warehouse Associate

Store Management

Delivery Drivers

Retail Specialists

Counter Sales Associates

To register for the event. CLICK HERE.