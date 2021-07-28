Military veterans, transitioning service members invited to in-person job fair Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local officials are hosting an in-person job fair for military veterans and transitioning service members in Hampton Roads

The event is set for Thursday, July 29, at Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The event will be on the upper level in the Vista Room. Organizers ask participants to have their QR Code scanned by all exhibit booths they visit.

Hourly paid parking is available at several garages within walking distance. The closest is directly across the street in the West Plume Street Garage.

The host, RecruitMilitary, has organized almost 100 recent virtual veteran career fairs.