HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an upcoming hiring event for local military spouses seeking to find job opportunities.

The military spouse virtual career expo will be held on May 5, just in time for Military Spouse Appreciation Day the next day.

Officials from RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the virtual career fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET online. Registration is free to all military spouses.

For years, military spouses have represented the highest rate of unemployment among Americans at a steady average of 24%. Officials say that figure is projected to significantly rise to a post-pandemic proportion of 35% by year-end.