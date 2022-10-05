VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Chamber Foundation and the V3 Transition Program are hosting a networking event for members of the military community.

The “Hire Vets Now” career networking event will be held on October 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Oceana Conference Center, located at 906 G Ave., Building 480, in Virginia Beach.

Whether you’re a military spouse, a transitioning service member or a veteran looking to start a career in the civilian sector, you’re invited to participate and gain knowledge.

Participants can expect to receive resume writing assistance, career counseling, be able to connect with DOD-approved SkillBridge opportunities, and a free lunch.

Local employers participating in the event include Chesapeake Public Schools, Navy Exchange, The Barry Robinson Center, the City of Norfolk, S.L. Nusbaum, and more.

For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.