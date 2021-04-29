Lowe’s is looking to hire 500 new employees at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Lowe’s is looking to hire 50,000 new employees for a variety of positions across the U.S. and 500 of those jobs will be filled in Hampton Roads.

As the company enters its busy spring and summer DIY season, it is seeking great associates to help those customers — so Lowe’s is hosting a National Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 4.

Candidates must be 18 or older to apply. There are both part-time and full-time positions available, which provide health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.

The National Hiring Day is happening in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Candidates will be able to meet with hiring managers, speak with associates and in some cases, even receive on-the-spot offers.

Job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe’s by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.