NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local military veterans and their families seeking a job are in luck.

RecruitMilitary and VAV are once again hosting a virtual career fair for military veterans and family members in Hampton Roads looking to reset their careers.

The event, set for June 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will connect veterans with employers seeking their military-trained talent.

Registration for the event is free to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

