HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Various local Chick-fil-A restaurants are holding a hiring event next week in hopes of recruiting 100 team members.

The hiring week is July 18-22 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at participating restaurants. Operations vary slightly by individual restaurants.

Upon arrival, job seekers will receive an application and same-day interview.

“We can’t wait to share more about the positive work environment, opportunities for growth and other unique benefits we offer our Team Members,” said Wrenn Holland, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Mooretown Road.

Hampton Roads has 31 Chick-fil-A restaurants spanning across nine cities.

Find a participating restaurant near you, here.