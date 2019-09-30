Kohl’s looking to hire 330 seasonal workers in Hampton Roads for national hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Kohl’s stores around Hampton Roads are revving up for a large national hiring event on Saturday in search for seasonal workers.

On Saturday, October 5, Kohl’s stores nationwide, including ones around Hampton Roads, are participating in a national hiring day event.

The event will allow candidates to walk in, apply, and interview for available seasonal positions with the possibility of a verbal offer on the spot.

Kohl’s stores around Hampton Roads are currently looking to fill 330 seasonal positions in the area ahead of the retailer’s first ever national hiring day.

The retailer expects to hire around 5,000 seasonal associates across the country in one day for the event.

Applicants can use the store locator and visit Kohl’s website for more information regarding the event.