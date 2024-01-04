NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Want to become a police officer to protect and serve the community? Well, the Norfolk Police Department is hiring.

Join the department by visiting recruiters on Jan. 20, 2024, at 8 a.m. for a one-day hiring event. Attendees must register by Jan. 16. The event is hosted at 2500 N. Military Hwy.

The event includes a physical agility test and psychological exam on the same day. Those applying could receive a conditional offer of employment the same day.