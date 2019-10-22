Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at upcoming Norfolk hiring event

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. On Friday, June 7, the U.S. government issues the May jobs report. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – National Career Fairs is holding a hiring event next week in Norfolk.

There will be hundreds of job opportunities, the chance to apply on the spot, and the ability to meet employers face-to-face.

The career fair is Tuesday, October 29 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Norfolk Airport. That’s at 1500 N. Military Highway.

Some of the companies who appear at National Career Fair job fairs are FedEx, AIM, Virginia Employment Commission, Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Spectrum, Empire Today Carpet & Flooring, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection among many others.

For more information call (877) 561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com, or go to: https://www.nationalcareerfairs.com/