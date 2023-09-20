NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) will need more bus operators and mechanics as it prepares to expand its regional transit service.

The agency is holding several upcoming career fairs, on the following dates:

Friday, September 22

Friday, October 27

Tuesday, November 14

Friday, December 8

All career fairs will be held in the Boardroom at HRT’s Norfolk Headquarters at 509 E. 18th Street, Building 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you plan to attend, be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

“As a public transit agency, bus operators and mechanics are the backbone of what we do,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “HRT is poised to expand service throughout the region, but these plans are contingent upon hiring new talent.”

Starting pay for bus operator trainees is $20.01/hour. Mechanics start at $24.62/hour. All newly hired full-time bus operator trainees and mechanics are also eligible for a $5,000 service bonus.

For a complete list of job openings visit https://hamptonroadstransit.ourcareerpages.com/.