HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is set to host job fairs on June 4 and June 18.

Both job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations. The interviews will be held on the spot and anyone can attend. Pre-registration is not required. Those planning on attending are asked to bring a current resume.

The company is hiring for the following positions:

Assemblers and Wax Pattern Repair (Production)

General Production Workers

Production Team Leaders

Production Supervisors

COVID safety protocols will be observed.

For more information, visit www.howmet.com.