Hiring Hampton Roads: First Watch Restaurants wants your resume

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads is hiring!

You’ve probably seen the “help wanted” signs at several of our area businesses, so this month, we’re taking a look at some of the local places looking for workers.

One of them is First Watch Restaurants.

Angela Mitchell works for First Watch Restaurants in Hampton Roads and told 10 On Your Side, “I love working with all of the people on the team in the restaurants and also the tasty, fresh brunch. We are hiring for all positions in several of our restaurants. Come join us!”

