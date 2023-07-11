VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — HIRE VETS NOW is hosting a hiring event for veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members this Thursday.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with Virginia employers from various industries. Some of the companies in attendance include, DOMA Technologies, Dominion Energy, Garrett Reality Partners, Oceaneering, QED Systems and Smithfield Foods.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oceana Conference Center which is located 906 G Ave., Building 480 in Virginia Beach.

Anyone interested in attending the event can register at Virginiahvn.com., but walk-ins are welcome.