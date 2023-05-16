MATTHEWS, N.C. (WAVY) — Harris Teeter will host a hiring event on May 18. The grocery chain which has several locations in Hampton Roads seeks to fill retail positions such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, as well as hourly and salaried leadership roles.

“We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives,” said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The company made more than 300 offers to applicants at its last recruitment event.

Full-time associates at Harris Teeter enjoy medical benefits, free mental health counseling sessions and life insurance. Other benefits include 401k matching, continuing education assistance and paid vacation.

Those interested can visit any Harris Teeter location on Thursday, May 18 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Applicants should ask to speak to an interviewer at the customer service desk.