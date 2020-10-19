Hampton Sheriff’s Office hosting drive-thru career fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on November 14.

The event will be held at the Peninsula Workforce Development Center parking lot located at 600 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA 23666.

It will be from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill multiple positions from court deputies, inmate program coordinators, dentists and dental assistants, maintenance officers, transportation officers, and many more.

Officials say applications will be available for pickup during the event. They ask applicants to stay in their vehicles and wear masks while engaging with the staff.

