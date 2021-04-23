Hampton Sheriff’s Office hosting career fair Saturday, April 24

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on Saturday, April 24.

It’s being held in the parking lot at Bethel High School, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Job applications will be available for pickup. Both new and returning applicants are welcome.

Organizers ask that participants remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when speaking with the staff at the event.

The Sheriff’s Office is hiring for the following positions:

Sworn

Deputy

P/T Court Deputies*

P/T Corrections Control Center*

P/T Transportation Officer*

DCJS Certified

Civilian

LPN/RN/MA

Dentist/ Dental Assistant

P/T Canteen Commissary Officer

Inmate Programs Coordinator

HR Assistant/Recruiter

Maintenance Officer

Finance Officer

Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (New Opening!)

Call 757-926-2540 for more information.

If you are unable to attend the career fair, you can download an application or pick up an application packet at the following locations: