Hampton Sheriff’s Office hosting career fair Saturday, April 24

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on Saturday, April 24.
It’s being held in the parking lot at Bethel High School, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Job applications will be available for pickup. Both new and returning applicants are welcome.
Organizers ask that participants remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when speaking with the staff at the event.
The Sheriff’s Office is hiring for the following positions:
Sworn
- Deputy
- P/T Court Deputies*
- P/T Corrections Control Center*
- P/T Transportation Officer*
- DCJS Certified
Civilian
- LPN/RN/MA
- Dentist/ Dental Assistant
- P/T Canteen Commissary Officer
- Inmate Programs Coordinator
- HR Assistant/Recruiter
- Maintenance Officer
- Finance Officer
- Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (New Opening!)
Call 757-926-2540 for more information.
If you are unable to attend the career fair, you can download an application or pick up an application packet at the following locations:
- Hampton Correctional Facility, 135 High Court Lane
- Hampton Community Corrections Center, 1928 W. Pembroke Avenue
- Hampton Circuit Court (Sheriff’s Office), 237 N. King’s St.