Hampton Sheriff’s Office hosting career fair Saturday, April 24

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive-thru career fair on Saturday, April 24.

It’s being held in the parking lot at Bethel High School, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Job applications will be available for pickup. Both new and returning applicants are welcome.

Organizers ask that participants remain in their vehicles and wear a mask when speaking with the staff at the event.

The Sheriff’s Office is hiring for the following positions:

Sworn

  • Deputy
  • P/T Court Deputies*
  • P/T Corrections Control Center*
  • P/T Transportation Officer*
  • DCJS Certified

Civilian

  • LPN/RN/MA
  • Dentist/ Dental Assistant
  • P/T Canteen Commissary Officer
  • Inmate Programs Coordinator
  • HR Assistant/Recruiter
  • Maintenance Officer
  • Finance Officer
  • Local Inmate Data System(LIDS) Technician (New Opening!)

Call 757-926-2540 for more information.

If you are unable to attend the career fair, you can download an application or pick up an application packet at the following locations: 

  • Hampton Correctional Facility, 135 High Court Lane
  • Hampton Community Corrections Center, 1928 W. Pembroke Avenue
  • Hampton Circuit Court (Sheriff’s Office), 237 N. King’s St.

