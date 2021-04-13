Hampton Roads Workforce Council to offer free training for 700 job seekers, displaced workers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is trying to recruit 700 participants who are seeking employment to join the Future of Work Grand Challenge.
The Future of Work Grand Challenge is a national competition designed to “develop new training approaches to help job seekers and displaced workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly build new skills and move into high-wage careers.”
The program is open to job seekers without a college degree and are either unemployed or underemployed.
The program is offering three training tracks including manufacturing, community healthcare, and construction/labor.
Officials say those who participate will receive rapid training — 12 weeks or less — and guaranteed interviews with employers in the high-demand industry of their choice.
The deadline to apply is April 30 at www.vcwhamptonroads.org.
Officials say the construction/labor, community health, and manufacturing pathways begin as early as May 10.
For more information or to register, please contact Christina Brooks at futureofwork@vcwhamptonroads.org or learn more by calling the Virginia Career Works team at 757-461-7537 (Southside) or 757-766-4901 (Peninsula).
To read more about the Future of Work Grand Challenge, click here.