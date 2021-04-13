Hampton Roads Workforce Council to offer free training for 700 job seekers, displaced workers

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb. For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers are facing higher unemployment than midcareer workers, according to a study released Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from the New School. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is trying to recruit 700 participants who are seeking employment to join the Future of Work Grand Challenge.

The Future of Work Grand Challenge is a national competition designed to “develop new training approaches to help job seekers and displaced workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly build new skills and move into high-wage careers.”

The program is open to job seekers without a college degree and are either unemployed or underemployed.



The program is offering three training tracks including manufacturing, community healthcare, and construction/labor.

Officials say those who participate will receive rapid training — 12 weeks or less — and guaranteed interviews with employers in the high-demand industry of their choice.

The deadline to apply is April 30 at www.vcwhamptonroads.org.



Officials say the construction/labor, community health, and manufacturing pathways begin as early as May 10.



For more information or to register, please contact Christina Brooks at futureofwork@vcwhamptonroads.org or learn more by calling the Virginia Career Works team at 757-461-7537 (Southside) or 757-766-4901 (Peninsula).



To read more about the Future of Work Grand Challenge, click here.