NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit will be hosting a career fair Wednesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will take place at 509 East 18th St. Building 4 Norfolk, VA 23504 in Boardroom 234. There will be on-the-spot screenings and interviews, so be sure to bring your resume and dress professionally!

According to their website, they are looking for dynamic, customer service-oriented, and energetic people to become a part of their team. They are currently hiring for positions such as bus operator trainees, light rail operator trainees, mechanics, and services, all of which start between $19.50 to $24.01 an hour.

(Courtesy: Hampton Roads Transit Facebook)

Those who are hired in any position are promised medical, vision, and dental insurance, pension, and paid training. Those who secure a spot as bus operator trainees, LRV operator trainees, and mechanics will also receive a $5,000 service bonus.

For more information, make sure to check out the official HRT website. Also be sure to check out their Facebook for more job opportunities, and to stay updated on the upcoming career fair.