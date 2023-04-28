WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg is looking to add 50 members to its pack.

On Tuesday, May 2, the indoor water park will be hosting a job fair, looking for qualified members to fill positions such as lifeguards, housekeeping, and food and beverage attendants. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 549 E. Rochambeau Dr., Williamsburg, VA 23188.

Appointments for interviews are strongly encouraged, and can be scheduled by texting GWLVA to 25000.

All Great Wolf Lodges across the nation are currently searching for new employees, known as Pack Members. The resort chain is currently looking to fill more than 1,000 positions in all resort destinations, including Charlotte, N.C., LaGrange, Ga., and Niagara Falls. A Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, Md. is scheduled to open summer 2023, and lodges in Florida and Texas will soon follow.

Make sure to head to Great Wolf Lodge’s official website to find out more information.