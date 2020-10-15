Gloucester looking to hire part-time dispatcher

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they are accepting applications for a part-time dispatcher.
The position is for 24 hours a week and city leaders say the candidate must be flexible with their schedule. The ideal candidate will need to be able to work as needed, on weekdays, nights, holidays and weekends.
The pay for this opportunity is $16.24 per hour, or higher dependent on qualifications.
All interested candidates should apply here.
Job applications should be sent in by Oct. 31, 2020.
