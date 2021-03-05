Franklin City Public Schools to hold virtual job fair

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools announced it will be hosting a virtual job fair this month.

Potential candidates must apply by March 15 to be included in the job fairs on March 18 and March 19.

A few of the openings include:

  • Elementary, middle, and high school teachers (endorsed in Science and Math)
  • Principals and Assistant Principals
  • Coordinator of Elementary Education
  • Coordinator of Pupil Personnel
  • Director of Operations and Facilities
  • School nurse
  • Bus drivers

To apply, click here.

Eligible applicants, with supporting documentation, will receive an invitation to participate in individual virtual interviews.

