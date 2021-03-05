Franklin City Public Schools to hold virtual job fair

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools announced it will be hosting a virtual job fair this month.

Potential candidates must apply by March 15 to be included in the job fairs on March 18 and March 19.

A few of the openings include:

Elementary, middle, and high school teachers (endorsed in Science and Math)

Principals and Assistant Principals

Coordinator of Elementary Education

Coordinator of Pupil Personnel

Director of Operations and Facilities

School nurse

Bus drivers

To apply, click here.

Eligible applicants, with supporting documentation, will receive an invitation to participate in individual virtual interviews.