Fort Eustis hosting job fair March 24

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis is hosting a job fair seeking members of the military community.

The event is set for Thursday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fort Eustis Club located at 2123 Pershing Avenue.

All members of the military community are invited including active-duty, reservists, national guard, student veterans, military spouses and anyone who has served in the armed forces.

All applicants are advised to come prepared and dress professionally.

