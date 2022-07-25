(WAVY) – If you’re looking for a career in North Carolina, an upcoming virtual hiring event could be a great opportunity for you to connect with recruiters.

A government and non-profit jobs hiring event is being held on Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Participants will visit the North Carolina chatroom as part of this national career fair, where they will get to meet with representatives of state agencies and the UNC System Office to learn about available jobs across the state. There are currently more than 1,300 state agency positions posted at the state jobs portal.

A list of participating organizations is posted online, here.

If this interests you, participants can pre-register in advance and learn more about the free online event, at this link.