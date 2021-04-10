‘Educate and Vaccinate’ hiring fair announced for April 13

People at a workforce center, 2021 (Nexstar)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A hiring event is being held in mid-April by ‘Educate and Vaccinate’ for outreach specialists.

In the position, specialists would inform community members about the benefits of vaccinations, help with registration, and assist with logistics for recruiting programs.

The event is being held on April 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center (1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666).

Organizers say they are hiring on the spot.

Those wanting to apply should fill out the form below and bring it to the hiring fair.

 I9 form

