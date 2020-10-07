Dollar Tree plans to hire more than 25,000 workers this holiday season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake-based discount store chain Dollar Tree is having a big holiday hiring event.

The company announced this week that it plans to bring on more than 25,000 new employees nationwide at its stores and distribution centers, as it prepares for the busy holiday sales season.

The dollar-store chain, which also owns Family Dollar, says it is hiring for both full and part-time positions.

The nationwide hiring event is happening the week of October 19-23. Details will be posted at this link.

