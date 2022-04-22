CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree, a longtime staple of the Hampton Roads business community, hosts a national job fair on April 27.

“With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next chapter at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” stated Jenn Hulett, Chief Human Resources Officer. “As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, new associates will be part of a results-driven, inclusive culture with teams that support our stores and distribution centers as we provide millions of households across America with great value.”

Participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will hold open interviews from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with management roles, the stores and distribution centers also have a variety of open full- and part-time positions.

Locally, stores in Newport News, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, and Chesapeake will be hosting events on April 27.

To see a complete list of participating stores across the country and to apply, text the word “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.