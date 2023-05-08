A clerk brings in a shopping basket at a Dollar Tree store in Richland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Dollar Tree plans to lay off “fewer than 90” employees from its headquarters at Summit Pointe in Chesapeake, a company spokesperson confirmed to 10 On Your Side Monday.

The company opened in Hampton Roads in 1986 and is estimated to currently employ more than 1,000 in our region.

The reason stated for the layoffs is because the company wants to establish an outsourced model for its Enterprise Contact Center.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) WARN Notice website shows the affected employees will be impacted by June 23. These employees will receive transition support, including severance pay and outplacement services, the spokesperson said.

Dollar Tree Inc. is a Fortune 200 company with discount stores across North America and in five Canadian provinces.

In 2021, the company announced items traditionally sold for $1 would now cost $1.25.