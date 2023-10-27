NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host a Norfolk Veterans Job Fair on November 2 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Vista Point Center.

The event is being held in the ballroom at Vista Point Center at Naval Station Norfolk. Enter through the main doors.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 90 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

Veterans can also access career counseling and resume assistance, at no cost.

To register for the Norfolk Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs. Click here to find a career fair near you.