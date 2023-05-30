ERLANGER, KY (WAVY) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® are hosting another free virtual job fair for veterans.

The job fair on June 6 is also available for veterans’ spouses, active-duty military and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 30 employers will be participating in the event from noon until 4 p.m. ET.

The employers represent a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

Also available at no cost, veterans can get career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.

To register for the June 6 National Logistics Virtual Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs.